Hungary's OTP to join, supplement central bank stimulus plan

* OTP welcomes $2.1 bln central bank stimulus programme

* Says high time real economy part of central bank thinking

* OTP to double funds allotted to it from own funds

BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank plans to join the central bank’s $2.1 billion economic stimulus plan and will use its own funds to double the amount it receives to help finance small firms at favourable interest rates, its chief executive said on Friday.

New central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy launched the stimulus plan, the first of its kind in central Europe, earlier this month to help small businesses get cheap credit and get rid of toxic foreign currency loans in a bid to restart the economy.

OTP Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi welcomed the stimulus plan after an annual shareholder meeting and said such programmes to help the economy were long overdue, joining a growing chorus of support from banks for Matolcsy, the former economy minister.

Csanyi added that a central bank’s main objective was to preserve the value of the currency but said the country’s interests also required economic growth, which could also boost budget revenues and rebalance the economy.

“From the measures announced for the first time, it is clear that the real economy has also become part of the thinking (of the central bank),” he said.

Central Europe’s most indebted nation is struggling to emerge from its second recession in four years as government belt-tightening measures to keep a low budget deficit and the crisis in the euro zone have slammed the brakes on the economy.

Csanyi said one leg of the central bank’s programme to provide 250 billion forints ($1.06 billion) of funding to commercial banks for free to lend on to small firms was “not enormous, but was also not insignificant” and OTP wanted to take part.

“We will double the funding allotted to us from our own funds,” he said, adding that pricing of loans to be provided from OTP’s own funds had yet to be decided, but it would be lower than OTP’s regular loans.

At 1039 GMT, OTP shares were flat at 4,580 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, outperforming the blue chip index, which was down 0.3 percent.