FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OTP says CEO to invest stock revenue in agribusiness
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

OTP says CEO to invest stock revenue in agribusiness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 19 (Reuters) - OTP Bank chief Sandor Csanyi will invest the proceeds from selling a big chunk of his stock in the bank primarily on investments in agriculture, the bank said in emailed reply to Reuters questions on Friday.

OTP shares tanked in the last three days, shedding more than 10 percent after the government said it would consider new laws to overwrite foreign currency loan contracts to help borrowers potentially at the expense of banks.

The shares extended those gains on news that Csanyi was selling his shares, and were down 6.6 percent at 4,315 forints on Friday at 1017 GMT. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.