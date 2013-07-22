OTP CEO sells more shares via investment company

BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi sold a further 650,000 shares in OTP on Friday through his investment company Bonitas 2002, the bank said in a statement on the web site of the Budapest Stock Exchange on Monday.

The statement said that Bonitas sold 316,124 shares in OTP at a price of 4,519 forints per share and a further 333,876 shares at 4,227 forints per share. Bonitas’ holdings in OTP decreased to 500,000 shares, the bank said.

Csanyi sold a big chunk of his shares in the bank already on Thursday, driving OTP shares sharply lower on Friday after two days of falls on government plans to intervene on foreign currency loan contracts.

By 0755 GMT OTP shares fell by 1.5 percent to 4,137 forints per share. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)