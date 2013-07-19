OTP CEO sells shares through investment company too

BUDAPEST, July 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi sold a big stock of his shares in the bank on Thursday through his investment company Bonitas 2002, the bank said in a statement on the web site of the Budapest Stock Exchange on Friday.

Earlier on Friday the bank said Csanyi sold most of his directly owned shares on the same day.

OTP shares traded 2.3 percent lower, at 4,515 forints at 0849 GMT, extending two consecutive days of heavy losses. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)