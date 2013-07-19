FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OTP Bank CEO dumps nearly all of his shares
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2013 / 8:37 AM / in 4 years

OTP Bank CEO dumps nearly all of his shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 19 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Chief Executive officer Sandor Csanyi sold nearly all of his common shares held in Hungary’s biggest bank on Thursday, OTP said in a statement on the Budapest Stock Exchange web site on Friday.

Csanyi sold 342,818 shares at 4,668 forints, reducing his OTP stock to 10,000 shares, the bank said.

OTP shares plummeted more than 8 percent on Wednesday and Thursday after the government said it was thinking about tweaking foreign currency loan contracts retroactively in a potential new move to help borrowers at the cost of banks.

OTP shares traded at 4,545 forints, down 1.6 percent on the day, at 0826 GMT. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.