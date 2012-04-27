FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OTP shareholders approve dividend of HUF 28 bln
#Financials
April 27, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

OTP shareholders approve dividend of HUF 28 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 27 (Reuters) - The shareholders of Hungary’s OTP Bank approved on Friday a total dividend on 2011 earnings of 28 billion forints ($128.33 million).

The dividend comes to 100 forints per share, plus the share of dividend payable after the bank’s own shares, which will be distributed among market investors for a total dividend payment of about 102 forints per share.

The dividend will be paid from June 11, the bank said.

OTP’s shares traded at 3,792 forints at 1016 GMT, down 1.3 percent, versus a 0.5 percent drop in the wider market. ($1 = 218.1942 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

