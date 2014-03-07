Hungary's OTP expects to pay higher 2013 dividend

BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank expects to pay a higher dividend on its 2013 results, Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi told a news conference on Friday, even though the bank’s full-year net profit fell to its lowest level in a decade.

Soaring risk provisions, falling operating profit and a few one-off items nearly wiped out OTP’s fourth-quarter profit, which was below expectations, the bank said earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs. Editing by Jane Merriman)