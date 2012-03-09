FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OTP sees most clients taking part in FX loan scheme
March 9, 2012 / 9:32 AM / 6 years ago

OTP sees most clients taking part in FX loan scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank said on Friday it expected most of its remaining 130,000 foreign currency mortgage loan clients to take part in a government mandated scheme that fixes the repayment rate on FX loans below market rates.

OTP Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told reporters that the bank’s interest income will decline as a result, while at the same time it will probably benefit the bank’s non-performing loan rates and its risk costs will also decline.

The bank, emerging Europe’s largest lender, posted a rare loss in the fourth quarter on a string of one-off items.

OTP shares traded at 3,755 forints at 0922 GMT, up 1.5 percent, against a 1 percent gain in the wider market. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

