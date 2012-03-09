UPDATE 1-OTP sees 2012 lending growth on Russia, Ukraine

* Focuses on corporate lending in Hungary, households still weak

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, March 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian bank OTP said it expected its loan book to begin to grow in 2012, due to double-digit growth at its increasingly profitable businesses in Russia and Ukraine, while its Hungarian margin stays under pressure.

OTP, emerging Europe’s largest independent lender, posted a deeper-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss, its first negative result in three years, on one-off items including a Hungarian government mortgage repayment scheme.

The bank reported a fourth-quarter loss of 25.8 billion forints ($117 million), more than double what analysts had expected.

OTP was last in the red in the fourth quarter of 2008 and has rarely made a loss in the past decade, with profit remaining fairly steady throughout the financial crisis.

Russian and Ukrainian consumer lending is expected to rise by double digits at the bank, and the related revenue margins will grow, OTP said in a handout presentation after the results were released.

That could counterbalance depressed revenue margins in Hungary, where the bank would focus its efforts to boost lending on corporate clients, especially in the agricultural sector, as household consumption is expected to decline, the bank said.

In the fourth quarter of 2011, the largest factor to erode the bank’s bottom line was a government scheme which allowed foreign currency mortgage holders to repay their loans early in a lump sum at a big discount to prevailing market rates.

The early repayment scheme forced banks to swallow the difference and contributed to a loss-making year for the entire bank sector in Hungary. Nearly a fifth of OTP’s FX loan clients took part in the scheme, leading to a 33.6 billion forint loss.

OTP sees no big further charges from the scheme in 2012, but its interest income will shrink by about 7.6 billion forints in 2012 because the clients it lost will no longer pay interest, the bank said.

OTP Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told reporters after the results were released that another government scheme, designed to fix the repayment rates on remaining FX loans, will probably hurt the bank again, eating into interest income.

However, the move will benefit the bank’s non-performing loan rate and probably affect positively the need for risk provisioning, Bencsik added.

“Of our 130,000 FX loan clients remaining, it is plausible that more than 90 percent will participate in the programme, so the one-time operating cost will be significant,” he said.

FOREIGN STRENGTH, DOMESTIC WEAKNESS

OTP struck an optimistic note on the Hungarian government’s commitment to conclude talks, which have yet to begin, on a financing deal with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund to rein in unsustainable borrowing costs.

OTP said a potential deal could also have a positive impact on its own operations.

The government on Thursday sought to allay market fears that it was only playing to buy time, saying there was no plan B to a deal, which has been delayed by a legal row with the European Commission over a string of new laws.

Analysts said the bank could post more robust results in 2012, although the Hungarian operation remained vulnerable.

“Aside from one-offs, this result matches expectations,” Concorde Securities analyst Attila Gyurcsik wrote in a note to clients. “The quality of the Hungarian portfolio still raises concerns, however.”

“We reckon that the bank’s profitability can improve substantially in 2012 as last year’s one-off items disappear, so we are optimistic in that regard,” he wrote, noting that he saw the stock’s fair value at 4,400 forints at the end of 2012.

OTP stock was 1.6 percent higher at 3,758 forints at 1010 GMT, outperforming the blue-chip index. ($1 = 221.25 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)