Hungary selling stake in OTP Bank -PM aide

BUDAPEST, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government is selling its stake in central Europe’s largest independent lender, OTP Bank, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

Janos Lazar told a news conference in response to a question that the government, which is selling a 5 percent stake held by state asset manager MNV, would use proceeds from the transaction to finance investments.

“This indeed means the stake held by the Hungarian state, which the government wants to sell and use this asset to finance investments and the country’s development,” he said, adding that the government would publish further details about the sale later on Thursday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)