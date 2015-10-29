FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary selling stake in OTP Bank -PM aide
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary selling stake in OTP Bank -PM aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government is selling its stake in central Europe’s largest independent lender, OTP Bank, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

Janos Lazar told a news conference in response to a question that the government, which is selling a 5 percent stake held by state asset manager MNV, would use proceeds from the transaction to finance investments.

“This indeed means the stake held by the Hungarian state, which the government wants to sell and use this asset to finance investments and the country’s development,” he said, adding that the government would publish further details about the sale later on Thursday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.