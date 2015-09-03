FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OTP CEO says banks ready to lend, weak demand a problem
September 3, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

OTP CEO says banks ready to lend, weak demand a problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Hungary’s bank sector could lend some 8,000 billion forints and OTP alone could lend 1,000 billion to the economy, but weak credit demand is a problem, OTP chief executive and chairman Sandor Csanyi told a conference on Thursday.

He said there was a fierce competition for both retail and corporate clients in the sector.

“The problem is with credit demand,” Csanyi said, adding that a planned reduction in banks’ special tax from next year was largely offset by new payment burdens due to recent collapses of brokerages.

Csanyi also said that he believed that the state’s capital injection into state-owned savings banks in 2013 was forbidden state aid and was unfair.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
