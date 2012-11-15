OTP Bank says NPL rate could peak next year

BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - OTP Bank’s non-performing loan rate could peak next year, after a slowdown in the pace of rise in the third quarter left the rate at 19 percent, the Hungarian group’s deputy chief executive Laszlo Bencsik said on Thursday.

“If our starting point is the 20 basis point rise (in the third quarter) ... and if we could reach 3-5 percent annual (lending) rise... it is a realistic expectation that we can reach the peak next year, somewhere below 20 percent,” he told a news conference. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)