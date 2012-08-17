FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OTP bank expects slowing NPL growth, more lending
August 17, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

OTP bank expects slowing NPL growth, more lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank expects the recent rapid growth in its non-performing loans to slow in the remainder of 2012, while its loan book could expand on a group level, thanks mostly to its expansion in Russia, the bank said on Friday.

Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told a news conference the bank would increase its lending aggressively in Russia in the second half and was on track with expanding its lending to small businesses in Hungary.

OTP’s second-quarter results topped forecasts on Friday, but its delinquency rate rose to 18.8 percent of the loan book.

OTP’s shares rose 2.5 percent to trade at 3,839 forints ($17.08) by 0750 GMT, compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the wider market.

$1 = 224.8120 Hungarian forints Reporting by Marton Dunai, editing by Jane Baird

