OTP expects loan book to grow in 2012 - presentation

BUDAPEST, March 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian lender OTP Bank expects its consolidated, foreign currency-adjusted loan book to start growing this year, forecasting double-digit expansion in Russian and Ukrainian consumer lending.

OTP also said on Friday it expected operating costs to rise about five percent this year, driven mainly by lending growth in Russia and Ukraine, adding the pace of deterioration in its consolidated loan book could slow further.

Earlier, OTP reported a deeper-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss, as one-off items including a government mortgage repayment scheme hit its bottom line. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Dan Lalor)