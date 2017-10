BUDAPEST, May 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank expects slower growth in its loan book than previously believed due to weaker economic performance across several of its key markets, the bank said in a presentation on Tuesday.

“Economic performance in numerous countries will be weaker than forecast, therefore, given the weaker growth outlook, loan book growth can also be more subdued than we had expected earlier,” it said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)