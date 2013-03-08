FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's OTP Bank sees subdued loan growth in 2013
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Hungary's OTP Bank sees subdued loan growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank said on Friday it expected its consolidated loan book to show subdued growth in 2013, with consumer lending in its foreign markets expanding by double digits, as well as lending to Hungarian companies.

The bank said in a presentation prepared for a press conference to be held at 0800 GMT that deposits should grow in sync with lending this year while the group level revenue margin could remain stable, and portfolio deterioration could slow.

The bank posted a somewhat lower than expected fourth quarter 2012 profit on Friday, while its full-year bottom line grew by almost half. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.