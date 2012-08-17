UPDATE 1-OTP bank sees slower bad loan growth, more lending

* Q2 net profit 41.1 bln forints, vs 34.4 bln forecast

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Hungarian lender OTP Bank said the growth rate of bad loans should slow after hitting a two-year high in the second quarter, and expansion in Russia would help grow its loan book.

Emerging Europe’s largest independent lender, which beat forecasts for quarterly results, has fought to contain non-performing loans and resulting risk costs as borrowers were hit by unemployment, weak local currencies and government austerity.

“We do not think the portfolio deterioration in the second half will reach the pace that it did in the second quarter,” deputy chief executive Laszlo Bencsik said.

Bencsik also said the bank would work to expand its loan book through aggressive lending growth he said would continue in Russia, adding OTP was on track with its plan to expand lending to small businesses in Hungary.

Second-quarter net profit rose 10 percent to 41.1 billion forints ($183 million), helped by lower taxes after a previous goodwill writedown at subsidiaries and compared with a forecast for 34.4 billion in a poll by business web site portfolio.hu.

Net interest and fees were steady at 159 billion forints and 37.9 billion respectively, meeting expectations.

Its loan book delinquency rate rose at its steepest rate in two years to hit 18.8 percent.

Analysts said while the delinquency rate posed problems, OTP could be a big winner in the medium term if the government came to an agreement with international lenders about a financing backstop.

Hungary was expected to resume loan talks with the International Monetary Fund and EU next month. The backstop is vital for cutting the country’s high borrowing costs.

“We reckon that an IMF/EU financing agreement would bring significant improvement in the valuation of Hungarian assets,” Concorde Securities analyst Attila Gyurcsik said in a note to clients. “As we expect the government to come to an agreement with lenders sooner or later, we continue to recommend an overweight position (on OTP shares).”

OTP shares were up 2.6 percent to 3,840 forints by 0903 GMT, compared with a 0.7 percent rise in the wider market. ($1 = 224.8 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Jane Baird and Dan Lalor)