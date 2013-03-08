FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OTP to invest heavily in Russia, upbeat on Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 8, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

OTP to invest heavily in Russia, upbeat on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - OTP Bank, emerging Europe’s largest independent lender, considers Russia a key growth market and will invest heavily to develop its business there, Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik said on Friday.

Bencsik also told a press conference that the bank’s strategy allowed its Ukrainian business to set out on a sustainable growth path, the first signs of which are already visible.

OTP on Friday posted a 2012 net profit that grew by almost half from 2011. Some 41 percent of the bottom line came from foreign units, chiefly from Russia. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.