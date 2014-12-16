FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OTP says rouble's fall has no direct impact on its Russian unit
December 16, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

OTP says rouble's fall has no direct impact on its Russian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank said on Tuesday that its Russian subsidiary was not directly impacted by the rouble’s plunge as foreign currency denominated loans had only a small share in the unit’s portfolio.

In a reply to Reuters questions, OTP said it hoped the economic situation in Russia would stabilise during 2015.

“The depreciation of the rouble is not affecting OTP’s Russian subsidiary directly, as the proportion of fx denominated loans in the Bank’s balance sheet is negligible,” OTP said.

It added that the weaker rouble meant smaller losses in forint terms. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

