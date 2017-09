BUDAPEST, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Antal Pongracz, deputy chairman of the board of directors at Hungary’s OTP Bank sold 200,000 OTP shares on Monday at an average price of 4,367 forints ($19.50) each, offloading most of his stake, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

OTP said the number of shares held by Pongracz fell to 14,400 following the transaction. ($1 = 223.92 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)