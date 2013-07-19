FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

OTP Bank shares extend losses as CEO dumps his stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank shares dropped more than 2 percent on Friday as the bank said in a statement that its Chief Executive Officer sold nearly all of his common shares in the bank a day earlier.

OTP’s shares have been falling steadily for three days, hit by government statements that it is considering measures to overwrite foreign currency loan contracts to help borrowers, a move that could cost banks.

At 0837 GMT, OTP shares were down 2.6 percent on the day at 4,500 forints. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Patrick Graham)

