Sept 25 (Reuters) - Otrs AG : * Says H1 sales of 2.413 million euros (previous year: 2.393 million euros) * Says H1 EBITDA amounted to 187 thousand euros (previous year: 246 thousand euros) * Sees for FY 2014 expansion of internationalization and sales growth to around

5.200 million euros * Sees for FY 2014 result of approximately -75 thousand euros