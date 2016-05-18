CORRECTED-BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings to sell 18.95 pct stake in VV Food (May 17)

(Corrects second summary point to say Otsuka will own 6.26 pct stake after deal, not dissolves stake; adds 18.95 pct in headline)

May 18 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says to sell 316.8 million shares (18.95 percent stake) in VV Food & Beverage Co Ltd, a foodstuffs company based in Jiangsu, China, for about 1.5 billion yuan

* Says Otsuka to hold 6.26 percent stake in VV Food & Beverage through Otsuka (China) Investment after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NeIE51

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)