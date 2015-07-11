FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA approves Otsuka and Lundbeck's schizophrenia treatment
July 11, 2015 / 12:14 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. FDA approves Otsuka and Lundbeck's schizophrenia treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Danish drugmaker H. Lundbeck A/S and Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd’s Rexulti, an anti-psychotic drug used to treat schizophrenia.

The drug, brexpiprazole, was also approved as an adjunctive therapy for major depressive disorder (MDD), a serious psychiatric condition that can lead to persistent feelings of sadness, frustration or anger, the health regulator said.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical is a unit of Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd . (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair and Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)

