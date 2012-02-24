FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Otsuka America receives FDA nod for breath test in children
February 24, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Otsuka America receives FDA nod for breath test in children

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FDA approves BreathTek UBT for use in children

* Test to detect ulcer- and inflammation-causing bacteria

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators have approved Otsuka America Pharmaceutical’s breath test to detect bacterial infection that causes stomach inflammation and ulcer, for use in children aged 3 to 17 years.

A press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said BreathTek UBT was the first breath test to detect Helicobacter pylori bacterial infections in children.

Rockville, Maryland-based Otsuka America, a unit of Japan’s Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, was granted approval to market its breath test for use in adults in 1996.

“Results from this test, when considered with a physician’s assessment of the patient’s history, other risk factors, and professional guidelines, can quickly indicate infection,” the FDA release said.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that about two-thirds of the world’s population is infected with Helicobacter pylori, which increases the risk of developing gastric cancer and a type of lymphoma.

