Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ottakringer Getraenke AG : * Says H1 revenue EUR 113.26 million versus EUR 107.02 million year ago * Says H1 profit of EUR 2.74 million versus EUR 2.46 million in H1 2013 * Says H1 EBIT EUR 3.64 million versus EUR 2.80 million year ago