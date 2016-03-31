FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Otto sales boosted by strong e-commerce in Germany
March 31, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Otto sales boosted by strong e-commerce in Germany

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s Otto, Europe’s second-biggest e-commerce company after Amazon, reported sales rose 4.3 percent to 12.6 billion euros ($14.32 billion) in 2015/16, helped by booming online trade in its home market but held back by weakness in France and Russia.

The Otto Group, a family-owned mail order firm founded in 1949 which shifted into e-commerce and now runs more than 60 websites worldwide, said in a statement online sales rose 6.5 percent to 6.6 billion euros in the fiscal year to Feb. 29.

Online growth was particularly strong in Germany, up 10 percent at 4.4 billion euros, while sales in Russia fell 35 percent due to the weak rouble and were down 8.5 percent in France, where it is restructuring its troubled business.

Otto’s logistics business Hermes, which also handles deliveries for rival e-commerce firms and competes with players like Deutsche Post, saw turnover jump 16.6 percent to 1.743 billion euros.

Otto Chief Executive Hans-Otto Schrader forecast revenue growth for the group of 4 percent for the 2016/17 fiscal year as well as an unspecified improvement in profitability. ($1 = 0.879/8 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas)

