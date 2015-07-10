FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German prosthetics firm Ottobock eyes IPO in 2017 - CEO in Focus
#Basic Materials
July 10, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

German prosthetics firm Ottobock eyes IPO in 2017 - CEO in Focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - German prosthetic limb and wheelchair maker Ottobock is aiming to float on the stock exchange in two years, its chief executive told a German magazine.

“We want to enter the stock exchange with our strongly growing healthcare business in 2017,” weekly Focus magazine quoted Hans Georg Naeder as saying in an interview.

Healthcare -- by far the largest of Ottobock’s three businesses -- has around 7,300 employees and generated sales of 771 million euros ($856 million) last year, according to the company’s website. Ottobock also has a chemicals division and an IT business.

Focus magazine said the 96-year-old company would offer investors 25 percent of stock in the healthcare business in a first step.

CEO Naeder is only the third chief to lead the company, after Otto Bock, a prosthetist who founded the business after World War One, and Bock’s son-in-law Max Naeder.

$1 = 0.9005 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
