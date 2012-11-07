FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lippo-backed OUE halts share trade ahead of announcement
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
November 7, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Lippo-backed OUE halts share trade ahead of announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd , a hotel and property firm controlled by Indonesia’s Lippo Group, on Wednesday requested a trading halt in its shares pending an announcement that is likely related to its plans to make a counter bid for Singapore’s Fraser and Neave Ltd .

Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi currently has a pending $7.2 billion offer for F&N shares that he does not already control.

Companies linked to Charoen collectively control about 36 percent of F&N. Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co Ltd owns almost 15 percent.

F&N’s market capitalisation is around $11 billion, more than five times OUE’s market value of around $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, Editing by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.