OUE appoints advisers, sets Nov 15 deadline for potential F&N bid
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Fly fast, and electric
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

OUE appoints advisers, sets Nov 15 deadline for potential F&N bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd (OUE), a hotel and property firm controlled by Indonesia’s Lippo Group, said it had appointed Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch as advisers on a potential bid for Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N).

“Following discussions with the Securities Industry Council, OUE will clarify its intentions no later than 15 November 2012 by either announcing a firm intention to make an offer for F&N or declaring its intention not to make an offer for F&N,” OUE said in a filing to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand’s third-richest man, had made a $7.2 billion offer for F&N shares he does not own.

Companies linked to Charoen already control about 36 percent of F&N, whose businesses include properties and soft drinks and dairy products. Japanese food and beverage firm Kirin Holdings Co Ltd owns almost 15 percent of F&N.

Charoen had already extended an original Oct 29 deadline to Thursday, Nov. 8, for his offer due to the low level of acceptance by F&N shareholders. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
