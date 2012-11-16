FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
F&N, OUE shares rise after OUE-led group launches F&N bid
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

F&N, OUE shares rise after OUE-led group launches F&N bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd rose 3.9 percent and Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) edged up 1.5 percent after a consortium led by OUE launched a S$13.1 billion ($10.7 billion) bid for F&N, trumping a takeover offer from firms linked to Thailand’s third-richest man.

The counter bid sets the stage for a showdown between the consortium and the Thais as they seek to unlock value in the Singapore conglomerate, which owns a large property portfolio, lines of popular drinks and other businesses.

F&N shares rose to S$9.28 and traded above the OUE-led consortium’s offer of $9.08 per share. The Thais had offered S$8.88 a share.

The new offer, made at a discount to F&N’s closing price of S$9.13 on Thursday, values the company in the middle of the S$11.9 billion-16.1 billion range estimated by F&N’s independent financial adviser, JP Morgan. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.