FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Singapore's OUE picks banks for $800 mln hospitality REIT-sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Singapore's OUE picks banks for $800 mln hospitality REIT-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 20 (Reuters) - Singapore property firm Overseas Union Enterprise has picked Credit Suisse , Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered Plc for its planned S$1 billion ($800 million) listing of a hospitality real estate investment trust in the second half of the year, sources said.

OUE, which is led by Indonesian tycoon Stephen Riady, revived plans for the REIT listing soon after it lost the battle to buy Fraser and Neave in favour of Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The sources declined to be identified as OUE had yet to publicly reveal the names of the banks involved in the listing.

OUE did not reply to emails and phone calls seeking comment. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs declined comment. Standard Chartered wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.