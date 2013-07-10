FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore OUE Hospitality REIT to raise $480 mln in IPO
July 10, 2013 / 9:32 AM / in 4 years

Singapore OUE Hospitality REIT to raise $480 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Overseas Union Enterprise will raise about $480 million by listing a hospitality real estate investment in Singapore, according to a prospectus for the deal.

OUE Hospitality Trust will sell about 682 million units at an offer price of between S$0.88 and S$0.90 a unit to investors. The company’s parent OUE will buy the remaining 626.8 million units, or about half the listed entity.

Cornerstone investors that include Credit Suisse and hedge fund manager Splendid Asia Macro Fund have agreed to buy 247.22 million units, according to the prospectus.

The initial portfolio for the trust is hotel Mandarin Orchard Singapore and shopping mall Mandarin Gallery.

OUE, which owns commercial properties and hotels, revived an earlier plan for the REIT after it lost a battle for drinks and real estate group Fraser and Neave Ltd to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi this year.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered are joint global coordinators and issue managers.

$1 = 1.2805 Singapore dollars Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
