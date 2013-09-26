FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OUE explores commercial REIT listing in Singapore
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2013 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

OUE explores commercial REIT listing in Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Property firm Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd said it is exploring the listing of a commercial real estate investment trust in Singapore, a plan coming on the heels of its recent hospitality trust listing in July.

The initial portfolio of the proposed REIT could include OUE Bayfront, an 18-storey office building in the city’s downtown area, and other commercial properties owned by Lippo China Resources Ltd, OUE said in a filing late on Wednesday. It did not disclose the size of the planned REIT.

OUE, which is backed by Indonesian tycoon Stephen Riady, raised $476 million through the listing of its hotel and a shopping mall in a hospitality trust in July. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.