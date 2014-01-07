FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OUE's $355 mln Singapore REIT IPO to be launched next week-IFR
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

OUE's $355 mln Singapore REIT IPO to be launched next week-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed property firm Overseas Union Enterprise will begin book-building for a commercial real estate investment trust listing in the city-state on Jan. 13 that may raise as much as $355 million, the Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Tuesday.

This will be the first major Singapore IPO of 2014, which could be followed by the South Korea’s Lotte Shopping Co Ltd’s $1 billion REIT after the Chinese New Year holiday.

The OUE Commercial REIT is targeting a market capitalisation of S$700 million-S$800 million ($631 million)and sponsor OUE plans to retain a stake of around 40 percent.

At present, its listed peers trade at an average yield of 6.5 percent.

The OUE Commercial REIT will feature office building OUE Bayfront in Singapore and the Lippo Plaza Property in Shanghai.

CIMB, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and Standard Chartered are the joint global co-ordinators on the IPO, as well as joint bookrunners with Citigroup, JPMorgan and RHB.

$1 = 1.2680 Singapore dollars Reporting by S. Anuradha; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.