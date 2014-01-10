FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OUE to raise $272 mln in commercial trust IPO-sources
January 10, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

OUE to raise $272 mln in commercial trust IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Singapore property firm Overseas Union Enterprise is looking to raise at least S$346 million ($272 million) through the listing of a commercial real estate investment trust in the city-state’s first major IPO this year, two sources said.

OUE Commercial Reit is selling 433 million units at S$0.80 a unit offering a yield of 6.8 percent, the sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

There is a greenshoe option of another 41.6 million units, which if exercised, could raise the deal size to about $299 million.

Cornerstones will be offered 225 million units or more than half of the deal, one of the sources said.

This will be the first major Singapore IPO of 2014, which could be followed by South Korea’s Lotte Shopping Co Ltd’s $1 billion REIT after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The OUE Commercial REIT will feature office building OUE Bayfront in Singapore and the Lippo Plaza Property in Shanghai.

CIMB, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and Standard Chartered are the joint global co-ordinators on the IPO, as well as joint bookrunners with Citigroup, JPMorgan and RHB.

$1 = 1.2680 Singapore dollars Reporting by Saeed Azhar and S.Anuradha; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

