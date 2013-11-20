FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 20, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

CIMB, OCBC, StanChart to manage OUE's S$600 mln REIT IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - CIMB, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and Standard Chartered Plc were hired to manage OUE Commercial REIT’s initial public offering of about S$600 million ($482.4 million), IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

Other banks will likely be added to the group handling the IPO, set to take place early in 2014, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The size of the offering may also change depending on the assets injected into the real estate investment trust (REIT), which will include the OUE Bayfront office building in Singapore and the Lippo Plaza Property in Shanghai, IFR said.

($1 = 1.2439 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
