May 23 (Reuters) - Ourpalm Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will issue first tranche of 2016 corporate bonds worth 800 million yuan

* Says bonds issued at par value of 100 yuan each

* Says bonds with a term of five years

* Says proceeds to be raised for equity investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Cqo9mH

