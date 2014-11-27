FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Advertising company Outbrain files for possible Nasdaq listing -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 27, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

Advertising company Outbrain files for possible Nasdaq listing -WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Advertising company Outbrain Inc filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in November seeking preliminary approval to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Outbrain, which publishes content recommendations on websites, is expected to seek a valuation of around $1 billion if a decision is made to go ahead, the Journal cited one person as saying. (on.wsj.com/1xXb1Uk)

It was unclear how much of the company it would seek to sell in any listing, the newspaper said.

Outbrain could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. Thursday is the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The company has tapped Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan as lead underwriters for any listing, the Journal cited the people as saying.

Outbrain - which employs more than 350 people, according to its website - is aiming to go public in the first quarter of 2015 if the filing passes SEC scrutiny, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.