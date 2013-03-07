FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Outdoor Channel says board prefers Kroenke bid over InterMedia
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Outdoor Channel says board prefers Kroenke bid over InterMedia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc said on Thursday its board has decided a bid from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment was superior to an existing pact with InterMedia.

A board statement came a day after Kroenke, the owner of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche U.S. professional sports teams, said it had delivered a definitive counterproposal to buy Outdoor for $8.75 per share in cash.

InterMedia, run by cable veteran Leo Hindery, had offered $8 per share. Outdoor announced on Nov. 16 it had agreed to merge with InterMedia in a cash-and-stock deal valued at roughly $208 million.

Outdoor said the board had notified InterMedia it wants to terminate their agreement. InterMedia has four business days to respond.

If Outdoor accepts Kroenke’s offer, it would have to pay InterMedia, which also operates the Sportsman Channel, a breakup fee of $6.5 million.

Outdoor, which features programming aimed at hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts, said on March 4 it received an unsolicited bid from Kroenke and that the board had authorized discussions with the rival bidder.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.