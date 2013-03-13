FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kroenke Sports to buy Outdoor Channel
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 13, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

Kroenke Sports to buy Outdoor Channel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Cable network Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc said it will be bought by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment LLC for about $8.75 per share in cash, valuing the company at about $227 million.

Kroenke, the owner of the Denver Nuggets basketball team and Colorado Avalanche hockey team, outbid an $8 per share offer from InterMedia Outdoors Holdings LLC cable network.

Outdoor Channel shares were down nearly 2 percent at $8.68 on the Nasdaq in early trading. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.