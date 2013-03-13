UPDATE 1-Kroenke Sports wrestles Outdoor Channel from InterMedia

* Kroenke Sports offers $8.75 per share

* Outdoor Channel pays InterMedia $6.5 mln termination fee

* Outdoor Channel shares down 1.4 pct at $8.72 (Adds details, background)

March 13 (Reuters) - Cable network Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc agreed to be acquired by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment LLC for about $8.75 per share in cash, nearly four months after it accepted an $8.00 offer from Leo Hindery’s InterMedia Outdoors Holdings LLC.

Outdoor Channel shares were down 1.4 percent at $8.72 on the Nasdaq in early trading on Wednesday.

The offer from Kroenke Sports, the owner of the Denver Nuggets basketball team and Colorado Avalanche hockey team, values Outdoor Channel at about $227 million.

Outdoor Channel, which features programming for hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts, said on March 4 it received an unsolicited offer from Kroenke Sports, which was followed by a definitive bid two days later.

Kroenke Sports is owned by Stan Kroenke, who has a majority stake in Arsenal Football Club.

Outdoor Channel announced on Nov. 16 that it had agreed to merge with InterMedia Outdoors Holdings LLC in a cash-and-stock deal valued at roughly $208 million.

InterMedia is controlled by private equity investment fund InterMedia Partners VII, founded by cable veteran Leo Hindery.

Outdoor said on Wednesday it paid InterMedia a $6.5 million termination fee and it expects the deal with Kroenke Sports to be completed in the second quarter. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)