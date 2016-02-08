FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
February 8, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Activist investor Engaged Capital reports 14.1 pct stake in Outerwall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Engaged Capital LLC reported a 14.1 percent stake in Outerwall Inc, the operator of Redbox video rental kiosks.

Engaged Capital, which reported the stake as of Feb. 1, said it had bought Outerwall shares based on the belief that they "were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity." (1.usa.gov/1TO09mH)

Engaged Capital is urging revamps including pursuing a sale to private equity suitors, Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1PwvqVS)

Outerwall was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

