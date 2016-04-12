FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outerwall agrees with investor Engaged Capital to add 3 directors
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
#Funds News
April 12, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Outerwall agrees with investor Engaged Capital to add 3 directors

April 12 (Reuters) - Redbox video rental kiosks owner Outerwall Inc said it had reached an agreement with activist hedge fund Engaged Capital LLC to add three independent directors to its board.

Outerwall said on Tuesday that it would add Jeffrey Brown, the chief executive of Brown Equity Partners LLC, to its board with immediate effect. Two other directors will be named by Aug. 1, the company said.

Engaged Capital, which has a stake of about 14.6 percent in Outerwall, had urged the company to explore strategic options, including going private. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

