Outerwall results beat estimates, shares rise
October 24, 2013 / 8:22 PM / 4 years ago

Outerwall results beat estimates, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Outerwall Inc reported third-quarter results above Wall Street estimates as its Redbox video rental kiosk business improved in the last few weeks of the quarter.

Outerwall shares rose 8 percent in extended trading.

Net income rose to $82.7 million, or $2.95 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $36.8 million, or $1.14 per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 97 cents per share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $587.4 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 88 cents per share on revenue of $575.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

