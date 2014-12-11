Outlook Stable for Australian Insurance Sector in 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Australian Insurance here SYDNEY, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' says in a new report released today, that its rating Outlook for the Australian insurance sector remains Stable. The non-life and life Sector Outlooks - an indicator of fundamental trends, are also Stable. The agency believes Australian insurance companies are well supported by strong capital positions, conservative investment portfolios and robust but moderating earnings. Key factors that could lead to a deterioration of the Sector's credit profile would be an economic downturn in Australia, and persistent and large natural catastrophe losses. Fitch expects the high capital ratios of 2014 to be maintained in 2015 and finds that a robust classification of capital levels is consistent with the results of Fitch's internal assessment of Australian insurers' capital adequacy ratios. As a result of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's rigorous risk-based capital regime and definitions of capital, Fitch can apply a regulatory override and assign 100% equity credit in its assessment of capital adequacy for any hybrid instrument that receives regulatory approval. The investment portfolios of Australian insurers remain conservatively positioned and dominated by highly rated fixed-income securities. This proves some scope for reallocation to growth assets and higher yielding fixed-income securities without compromising credit profiles and some insurers have made changes to supported investment yields. However, any changes need to be weighed against higher capital charges and therefore allocation changes to date have been minor. In the non-life sector the agency expects the strong earnings momentum of 2014 to continue into 2015, barring above average long-term natural catastrophe losses. Solid underwriting margins have offset weaker investment yields but competition is affecting premium rates and causing top-line growth to moderate. Structural and cyclical issues impacting claims and lapse rates in the life sector are likely to weigh on earnings in 2015, although stronger investment returns have helped mitigate a poorer underwriting performance. Australia's economic performance has weakened but remains robust compared with other developed countries. Fitch is forecasting below trend GDP growth (less than 3% annually) of 2.6% in 2014 and 2.8% in 2015. The unemployment rate has risen from a low of 4% at end-February 2008 to a 12 year high of 6.3% at end-November 2014. Constrained household budgets could exacerbate insurance affordability issues, and rising unemployment will have an adverse impact on classes such as workers compensation and income protection. The Stable Sector Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the market will be supported by Australia's economic performance. Australian insurers are often part of larger financial institutions with significant banking exposures. The Outlook could be revised to Negative if the economy was to experience a severe downturn, which in turn weakened group credit profiles and lowered surplus capital within the insurance operations. Larger and more frequent extreme natural catastrophes could also pose a threat to the Outlook. Initially this might only impact earnings, but a sustained increase in the frequency of events could reduce available reinsurance capacity, and lead to higher net retentions and exposures. 