Outokumpu signs 400 mln euros credit facility
April 4, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 6 years

Outokumpu signs 400 mln euros credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 4 (Reuters) - Stainless steel maker Outokumpu said on Wednesday it signed a revolving credit facility of 400 million euros ($534 million) to be available after its acquisition of ThyssenKrupp’s stainless steel operations.

It said the maturity of the credit is June 2013 and that there was a financial convenant based on gearing. The banks paricitipating in the loan syndicate are Nordea, J.P. Morgan, SEB, Danske Bank, Pohjola Bank, Handelsbanken, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole. ($1 = 0.7497 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)

