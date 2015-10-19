UPDATE 1-Finland's Outokumpu sells stake in Chinese mill to cut debt

(Adds analyst, background)

HELSINKI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest stainless steel company Outokumpu is selling a 55 percent stake in Shanghai Krupp Stainless (SKS), Chinese joint venture mill, for 370 million euros ($420.5 million) to reduce debt.

The loss-making Finnish company last month trimmed its result forecast, citing nickel prices and weak deliveries in Europe and the United States, raising investor concern over its debt levels.

Outokumpo shares rose nearly 17 percent to 3.40 euros by 0818 GMT after Monday’s announcement that it would sell all but 5 percent of its 60 percent stake in the venture with Baosteel Group, which owns the remaining 40 percent.

“This is definitely good news for Outokumpu. The share in SKS ... was not part of Outokumpu’s core operations. On top, the company got a really good price for it,” said Antti Viljakainen, equity research analyst at Inderes.

“The sale reduces Outokumpu’s risk profile, which has risen due to its weak profit development this year.”

Outokumpu said it would sell the 55 percent stake to Lujiazui International Trust Co, which would reduce Outokumpu’s gearing by about 30 percentage points from 96.4 percent at the end of July.

Outokumpu is struggling to turn around its business after the unsuccessful acquisition of Thyssenkrupp’s Inoxum unit in 2012. The company has suffered technical problems at its plant in the United States and the business in the region has also been hit by increasing imports from Asia.

“While the sale of SKS has given Outokumpu time to push through its strategic change, in the long term it does not solve the company’s main problems, which are in the United States,” Viljakainen added. ($1 = 0.8799 euros)