Outokumpu announces rights issue, secures new loan facility

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Finland’s Outokumpu announced plans for a 650 million euro ($885 million) rights issue and said it had obtained commitments from banks for a new 500 million euro loan facility to shore up its finances.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Outokumpu said it had received irrevocable commitments from shareholders representing 52.8 percent of shares for the rights issue, with the remaining 47.2 percent being underwritten by its core banks.

It will also seek amendments to the terms of existing financing arrangements including extension of their maturities until 2017.

In addition, it agreed to transfer steel plant Terni and the VDM high-performance alloy unit to Germany’s ThyssenKrupp in exchange for an outstanding loan note worth 1.27 billion euros. Its net debt should decline by about 650 million euros as a result.