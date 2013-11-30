FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Outokumpu announces rights issue, secures new loan facility
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 30, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

Outokumpu announces rights issue, secures new loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Finland’s Outokumpu announced plans for a 650 million euro ($885 million) rights issue and said it had obtained commitments from banks for a new 500 million euro loan facility to shore up its finances.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Outokumpu said it had received irrevocable commitments from shareholders representing 52.8 percent of shares for the rights issue, with the remaining 47.2 percent being underwritten by its core banks.

It will also seek amendments to the terms of existing financing arrangements including extension of their maturities until 2017.

In addition, it agreed to transfer steel plant Terni and the VDM high-performance alloy unit to Germany’s ThyssenKrupp in exchange for an outstanding loan note worth 1.27 billion euros. Its net debt should decline by about 650 million euros as a result.

$1 = 0.7345 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.