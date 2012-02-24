UPDATE 1-Outokumpu workers exposed to radiation

* Four Outokumpu workers exposed to radiation

* One worker’s exposure “material safety risk”

* Radiation should not have adverse health effects

* Recycled steel had contained americium (Adds detail)

HELSINKI, Feb 24 - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said workers at its mill in western Finland were exposed to radiation after recycled steel containing the radioactive element americium ended up in its melting process.

Outokumpu said on Friday one worker was exposed to ten millisieverts of radiation at the Tornio mill overnight when entering the melting furnace during maintenance.

The exposure amounts to a level 2 incident, indicating “material safety risk”, according to the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, adding it did not pose adverse health effects.

Measurements of the other three employees showed no abnormality, it said.

Outokumpu said the recycled steel it buys should not contain radiating elements, adding that samples from the melt shop will be analysed to ensure there were no more harmful materials. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)